Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

The big question for 2024 is not whether Pres. Biden is too old to run, or whether he could beat Trump or DeSantis. It’s whether Biden and Democrats can stand up to a GOP and conservative movement bent on obstructionism, authoritarianism, and minority rule. Do they have the stomach for the fight ahead? Mehdi invites two veteran Democrats to debate how their party should handle the GOP threat in 2024.April 27, 2023