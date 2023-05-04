Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

The Politics of ‘Andor’19:37
- Now Playing
Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble25:14
- UP NEXT
Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism?17:01
Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all17:45
Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie24:33
Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed00:22
The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas20:17
The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?15:18
WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion08:55
‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules02:11
What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us20:03
Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops24:05
Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis17:59
Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?15:42
It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP31:43
Serial liar George Santos fits right in with the modern GOP15:40
Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot08:16
The Politics of ‘Andor’19:37
- Now Playing
Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble25:14
- UP NEXT
Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism?17:01
Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all17:45
Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie24:33
Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed00:22
Play All