IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37
  • Now Playing

    Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14
  • UP NEXT

    Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

    24:33

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

  • The case for impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas

    20:17

  • The ChatGPT debate: should we pause development, or go all in?

    15:18

  • WMD Inspector: Bush should have faced war crimes court over Iraq invasion

    08:55

  • ‘Pick your battle’: Mehdi Hasan explains the post-Trump debating rules

    02:11

  • What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

    20:03

  • Nikki Haley takes on Trump in 2024 race after career of flip flops

    24:05

  • Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis

    17:59

  • Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?

    15:42

  • It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

    31:43

  • Serial liar George Santos fits right in with the modern GOP

    15:40

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

Mehdi on MSNBC

Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

25:14

The Florida governor has used his power and pulpit to squelch dissent, attack a free press and target reporters… while creating a safe space for his own political brand. But, Mehdi says, that very brand could also spell failure for his 2024 presidential bid before it starts.May 4, 2023

  • The Politics of ‘Andor’

    19:37
  • Now Playing

    Bursting the Ron DeSantis right-wing media bubble

    25:14
  • UP NEXT

    Do Biden and the Democrats have the stomach to fight GOP fascism? 

    17:01

  • Why Mike Pence might be the most extreme GOP candidate of all

    17:45

  • Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

    24:33

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

    00:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All