Bob Saget dies at age 65

Actor Bob Saget has died at age 65. He was known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House.” According to Orange County Florida Sheriff’s Office he was found dead in his hotel room. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use. Jan. 10, 2022
