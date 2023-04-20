IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

Mehdi on MSNBC

Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

"Three of the most destructive events of my lifetime -- the Iraq war, the Brexit vote, and the rise of Trump and his Big Lie simply could not have happened without Rupert Murdoch." In this week's deep dive, Mehdi examines the influence that Rupert Murdoch and his media empire have had on decades of global events.April 20, 2023

    Blame Rupert Murdoch and Fox for Iraq, Trump, and The Big Lie

