Bill Nye on why Americans should get vaccinated

More than 100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but the number of people who still want to get inoculated is plummeting. That’s being fueled, in part, due to anti-vaccine rhetoric from the right. “Everybody is saying ‘It’s not fair to make me wear a mask, it’s not fair to make me get vaccinated’” Bill Nye tells NBC’s Mehdi Hasan. “Well, it’s not fair to everybody else if you become an incubator for a variant, doggone it!”.