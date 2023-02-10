Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to “Abolish” Police?

Police reform is back in the national conversation in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death after being arrested by Memphis Police. And while several cities, like Camden, NJ, have had some success with reform, some advocates say it’s not enough. So it’s time to ask an uncomfortable question: do we need to go beyond reform and "abolish" the police? NYT Opinion Writer Jane Coaston and Syracuse Political Science Professor Jenn M. Jackson join Mehdi to discuss.Feb. 10, 2023