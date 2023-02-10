IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two out-of-the-box solutions to the debt ceiling crisis

    17:59
    Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to “Abolish” Police?

    15:42
    It's hard to overstate MTG's threat to America — and she's the face of today's GOP

    31:43

  • Serial liar George Santos fits right in with the modern GOP

    15:40

  • Why democracy (and the 2024 presidential elex) is already on the ballot

    08:16

  • Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • Mehdi Hasan tallies Trump’s lies, excuses in wake of FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

    10:03

  • Volcano eruption in Japan prompts hundreds to evacuate

    00:22

  • Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:16

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to “Abolish” Police?

15:42

Police reform is back in the national conversation in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death after being arrested by Memphis Police. And while several cities, like Camden, NJ, have had some success with reform, some advocates say it’s not enough. So it’s time to ask an uncomfortable question: do we need to go beyond reform and "abolish" the police? NYT Opinion Writer Jane Coaston and Syracuse Political Science Professor Jenn M. Jackson join Mehdi to discuss.Feb. 10, 2023

