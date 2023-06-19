IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Americans celebrate Juneteenth across U.S.

    03:38

  • Baltimore bus crashes into building and vehicles, injuring 17 people

    00:22

  • Biden gives update on I-95 reconstruction aid ahead of campaign rally

    02:44

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    07:48

  • Virtual health care platform aims to cut wait times

    05:34

  • Tree of Life synagogue gunman found guilty on federal charges

    02:55

  • Karl Rove pens op-ed saying Trump's 'childish impulse' to blame

    05:46

  • I don't think Trump has a defense, says conservative lawyer and commentator

    04:19

  • Sen. Romney: All Trump had to do was hand in the documents; why didn't he turn them in?

    07:45

  • Trump unusually attached to his 'beautiful mind' boxes at Mar-a-Lago

    08:10

  • Daniel Penny indicted in choking death of NYC subway rider

    04:36

  • Neal Katyal: Whining about Hillary and Biden's garage aren't legal arguments in a court

    06:57

  • Judge in Trump's case has little experience in trials; will she stay?

    09:14

  • Jen Palmieri: Michigan Gov. Whitmer has what it takes for WH run

    08:07

  • Former staffers say Trump is scared behind closed doors

    06:25

  • Steve Rattner: Fed pause doesn't mean cycle of raising rates is over

    05:00

  • Record number of Americans support legalizing early term abortions

    05:59

  • Why charges in documents case could be brought in New Jersey 

    04:16

  • Trump rejected settlement plan in docs case proposed by attorney: WaPo

    04:58

Mehdi on MSNBC

At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

00:33

At least five people are dead and more than 640,000 households are without power after thunderstorms and extreme heat swept the southern region.June 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Americans celebrate Juneteenth across U.S.

    03:38

  • Baltimore bus crashes into building and vehicles, injuring 17 people

    00:22

  • Biden gives update on I-95 reconstruction aid ahead of campaign rally

    02:44

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    07:48

  • Virtual health care platform aims to cut wait times

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All