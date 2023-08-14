IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist

    09:12

  • Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway

    14:59

  • Putting Donald Trump behind bars isn’t as hard as you think

    04:26

  • Indoctrination by cartoon? DeSantis’ latest attack on ‘woke schools.’

    10:29

  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

    11:02

  • Is Israel a 'racist state?' Mehdi reacts to Rep. Jayapal’s remarks

    03:22

  • Donald Trump vs Whistleblower Daniel Hale: A tale of two Espionage Act cases

    17:45

  • 'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

    09:33

  • 'A system of daily violence': Mehdi’s panel reacts to Jenin incursion

    13:22

  • 'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

    11:51

  • Imran Khan breaks silence: “We are standing on the edge of darkness”

    11:53

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13

  • “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35

Mehdi on MSNBC

Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?

07:36

Mehdi Hasan warns that the threat of civil war is no longer hyperbole: “Political violence is not something abstract, or something that might happen at some point in the future, it’s happening right now."Aug. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?

    07:36
  • UP NEXT

    Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist

    09:12

  • Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway

    14:59

  • Putting Donald Trump behind bars isn’t as hard as you think

    04:26

  • Indoctrination by cartoon? DeSantis’ latest attack on ‘woke schools.’

    10:29

  • 'Biden deserves credit' for reducing drone strikes: Jeremy Scahill talks to Mehdi

    11:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All