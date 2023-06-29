IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13
  • Now Playing

    “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

  • Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47

  • What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    16:47

  • Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

  • Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

    12:33

  • Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12

  • The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

Mehdi on MSNBC

“Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

12:35

The Supreme Court just struck down affirmative action programs at UNC & Harvard, effectively ending the consideration of race in admissions – a decision Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called “a tragedy.” Legal experts Meagan Hatcher-Mays and Elie Mystal join Mehdi to discuss the monumental decision.June 29, 2023

  • Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?

    24:13
  • Now Playing

    “Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

    12:35
  • UP NEXT

    'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07

  • 'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10

  • Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All