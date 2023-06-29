“Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

The Supreme Court just struck down affirmative action programs at UNC & Harvard, effectively ending the consideration of race in admissions – a decision Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson called “a tragedy.” Legal experts Meagan Hatcher-Mays and Elie Mystal join Mehdi to discuss the monumental decision.June 29, 2023