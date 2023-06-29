“Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action

Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?24:13
- Now Playing
“Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action12:35
- UP NEXT
'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas07:07
'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab20:10
Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate11:35
At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South00:33
Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him21:23
Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott12:25
Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files01:47
What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale16:47
Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate17:07
Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous12:33
Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden12:12
The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid23:00
Forget Hunter Biden, what about Jared and Ivanka’s grift?24:13
- Now Playing
“Tragedy for us all”: Mehdi reacts to Supreme Court striking down affirmative action12:35
- UP NEXT
'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas07:07
'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab20:10
Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate11:35
At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South00:33
Play All