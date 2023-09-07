 ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

- Now Playing
‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth12:12
- UP NEXT
‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements24:55
San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up07:29
Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?07:36
Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist09:12
Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway14:59
Putting Donald Trump behind bars isn’t as hard as you think04:26
Indoctrination by cartoon? DeSantis’ latest attack on ‘woke schools.’10:29
- Now Playing
‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth12:12
- UP NEXT
‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements24:55
San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up07:29
Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?07:36
Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist09:12
Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway14:59
Play All