     ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

    ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

  • San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up

  • Are we heading for 'civil war' if Trump is sentenced to prison?

  • Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist

  • Trump is not ‘mentally, emotionally or morally fit to be president’: Conservative lawyer George Conway

  • Putting Donald Trump behind bars isn’t as hard as you think

  • Indoctrination by cartoon? DeSantis’ latest attack on ‘woke schools.’

Mehdi on MSNBC

 ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

12:12

Conspiracy theories have long been a cornerstone of Donald Trump’s brand, but Elon Musk may be taking his place as the chief purveyor of disinformation. Mehdi speaks with two authors about how the GOP and social media have created a war on truth – and what we can actually do about it.Sept. 7, 2023

     ‘The Trumpian Playbook’: Mehdi unpacks the GOP and Elon Musk’s war on truth

