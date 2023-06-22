IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07
  • Now Playing

    'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10
  • UP NEXT

    Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

  • Mehdi: Twitter’s own lawyers have undermined the Twitter Files

    01:47

  • What the actors behind Stewy and Gerri on “Succession” thought of the finale

    16:47

  • Should we ban Chinese-owned TikTok? An Actual Debate

    17:07

  • Why DeSantis’ threat to “destroy leftism” is so dangerous

    12:33

  • Marianne Williamson's primary campaign against President Biden

    12:12

  • The truth about DeSantis’ awful record on covid

    23:00

  • Two Experts Debate 14th Amendment And The Debt Limit

    13:28

Mehdi on MSNBC

'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

20:10

As student debt forgiveness, affirmative action, and fair elections hang in the balance, Mehdi surveys all the ways SCOTUS is doing the work of Congress and legislating from the bench. June 22, 2023

  • 'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

    07:07
  • Now Playing

    'Politicians in Robes': How the right-wing Supreme Court is mounting a power grab

    20:10
  • UP NEXT

    Top Dem 'very much' wants Justices Thomas and Alito to testify before Senate

    11:35

  • At least 5 dead, over 640,000 without power after storms rip through the South

    00:33

  • Mehdi: Christie and Pence were for Trump, before they were against him

    21:23

  • Antiracism author Ibram X. Kendi hits back at Republicans Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

    12:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All