'Kids died.' The story of RFK Jr., anti-vaxxers, and a measles outbreak: Mehdi’s deep dive

Don’t call RFK Jr. a “political maverick” or “vaccine skeptic.” As Mehdi notes, his anti-vaccine effort has real-life consequences. For proof, just look at the 2019 measles outbreak in Samoa, where dozens of children died thanks to a steep drop in vaccinations. Mehdi’s deep dive looks at the deadly cost of the anti-vaccine movement Kennedy has boosted. July 6, 2023

