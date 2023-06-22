IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

Mehdi on MSNBC

'He wanted to make money.' The right-wing transformation of Justice Clarence Thomas

Slate’s Joel Anderson, host of the podcast “Slow Burn: Becoming Justice Thomas,” tells Mehdi how money was the driving force behind the Supreme Court justice’s transformation from civil rights activist to hero of the Republican radical right.June 22, 2023

