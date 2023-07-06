IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mehdi on MSNBC

'Foreign policy failure': Biden’s silence on Jenin, MBS, and Shireen Abu Akleh

11:51

President Biden often has more lofty talk than meaningful action when it comes to foreign policy in places like Saudi Arabia. But nowhere, Mehdi says, has the president’s foreign policy rhetoric failed to match his actual foreign policy more clearly than in Israel and the occupied territories, where the U.S. simply stood by Israel after its deadly incursion in Jenin.July 6, 2023

