The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

- Now Playing
The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect06:17
- UP NEXT
For Syrians, Russia's Ukraine invasion hits home14:32
The “defund” myth surrounding crime in America13:26
The state of Texas vs. Melissa Lucio07:11
Walking the walk on refugee support11:10
Meet Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker!09:16
UK interview gives "Don't Look Up" vibes02:26
Jeri Ryan talks getting political under Trump11:17
New discoveries about Trump's tenure10:19
What's going on with the Iran nuclear talks?06:42
The violent conspiracy theory that's driving the GOP16:22
A tale of two COVID responses04:53
Biden to announce tighter gun control measures00:23
West rediscovers compassion for refugees08:25
Meet the guy some call Putin’s brain08:48
Will Trump be held accountable?07:20
The dictators’ new playbook08:06
QAnon and on08:16
Russia’s propaganda war08:29
Mass shootings spike in U.S.07:57
- Now Playing
The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect06:17
- UP NEXT
For Syrians, Russia's Ukraine invasion hits home14:32
The “defund” myth surrounding crime in America13:26
The state of Texas vs. Melissa Lucio07:11
Walking the walk on refugee support11:10
Meet Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker!09:16
Play All