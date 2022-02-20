Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but is expected to continue light duties, according to Buckingham Palace. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for the second time less than two weeks ago days after having direct contact with the Queen. Feb. 20, 2022
Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid
04:47
