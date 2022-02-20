IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lindsey Reiser Reports

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid

00:43

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but is expected to continue light duties, according to Buckingham Palace. Her eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for the second time less than two weeks ago days after having direct contact with the Queen.  Feb. 20, 2022

