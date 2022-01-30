IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lindsey Reiser Reports

Nine killed in multi-car crash after driver speeds through red light in North Las Vegas

01:03

Nine people, including a young child, are confirmed dead after a multi-car crash in North Las Vegas after a driver sped through a red light and slammed into five other cars. The driver responsible was also killed in the crash. Jan. 30, 2022

