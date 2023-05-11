IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Actress Gina Torres on Hollywood’s colorism problem

Leguizamo Does America

Actress Gina Torres on Hollywood’s colorism problem

Many Latin American countries have large Black communities, and in the U.S. alone there are about 6 million adults who identify as Afro-Latino. But Hollywood isn’t writing Afro-Latino roles or casting Afro-Latino actors. In a recent analysis of the 1,300 top grossing films from 2007 to 2019, only 6 lead roles were held by Afro-Latinos. “We need to see ourselves in film…If we can see ourselves then we feel like we have value,” John Leguizamo says.May 11, 2023

Play All