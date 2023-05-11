Actress Gina Torres on Hollywood’s colorism problem

- Now Playing
Actress Gina Torres on Hollywood’s colorism problem03:35
Gloria Calderón Kellett, 'One Day at a Time' showrunner, on her Hollywood hustle03:12
Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez on the humble origins of his first film04:17
Meet Lina González-Granados, the L.A. Opera’s first Latina resident conductor04:28
Comedian George Lopez on the making of his iconic television show02:25
Reggaetón in Puerto Rico is giving voice to a new generation of artists and activists05:05
How Bomba became the sound of resistance in Puerto Rico05:00
Indigenous Taíno fight Puerto Rico for visibility and rights05:46
Inside Puerto Rico’s complicated debate over statehood04:14
Meet the Humboldt Park Bomberos, Chicago’s all-Latino firehouse03:10
Actor Michael Peña and John Leguizamo explore Chicago’s Little Village06:50
Illinois’ first Mexican American state representative works tirelessly to improve the lives of Latinos in Chicago05:19
Actor Michael Peña discusses the racism he faced while growing up in Chicago04:49
Sneak peek of a new Latin American exhibit at the Smithsonian04:25
Groups mobilize the Latino vote ahead of 202405:38
'People like me don’t normally make it to Congress': Rep. Ritchie Torres on the importance of representation04:38
Actress and activist Diane Guerrero shares the trauma and toll of her own family separation02:25
