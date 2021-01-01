IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SKIP TO CONTENT
Columnists
In the Dark of the Valley Doc
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
The Beat
The ReidOut
All In
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
The Reidout
Weeknights 7 PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 1PM ET
MSNBC TV
Watch Live
Listen Live
More
Help
Transcripts
The Choice From MSNBC
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
MSNBC Columnists
TV Schedule
Follow msnbc
More Brands
More Shows
Way Too Early
Stephanie Ruhle Reports
José Díaz-Balart Reports
Craig Melvin Reports
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Katy Tur Reports
Hallie Jackson Reports
Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser Report
Velshi
The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross
The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart
Alex Witt Reports
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports
PoliticsNation
American Voices with Alicia Menendez
Ayman
The Mehdi Hasan Show
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
Know your Value
business culture
career growth
events & experiences
health & mindset
out of office
Events & Experiences
Know Your Value
Events & Experiences
The future of esports is bright—especially for women
Anthony Scutro
Events & Experiences
Contact Know Your Value
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Events & Experiences
'Nobody got anywhere trying to be someone else': H.E.R.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Global Citizen
Events & Experiences
Laverne Cox: Let your passion move you to action
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
Events & Experiences
Iman's call to women: 'On the elevator up, take some people with you'
Anthony Scutro
Events & Experiences
Mika takes the Know Your Value message on the road
John Sessa
Events & Experiences
Mika: The No. 1 mistake women make when they enter a room
Events & Experiences
Join Mika in Miami to discuss 'Earn It!' on June 27