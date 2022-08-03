IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why remote work may hinder career advancement for young women

Why remote work may hinder career advancement for young women

Reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo joins “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski to discuss the disconnect between company leadership and employee expectations surrounding remote work, including how young women could miss mentorship and promotion opportunities if they are not in the office.Aug. 3, 2022

    Why remote work may hinder career advancement for young women

