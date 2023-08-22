IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Why Mandana Dayani says being an outsider helped her tackle career pivots

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

    05:00

  • Embracing Change at Any Age: Lessons from the Forbes 2023 50 Over 50 US List

    10:26

  • Why women’s soccer has more momentum than any other sport

    06:48

  • Why embracing failure is more important than the need to be right

    07:06

  • How this CEO led Build-A-Bear to its most profitable year in history

    06:27

  • Diversity on Fortune 500 corporate boards increased, but progress still lacking

    06:05

  • 'Never Alone' details writer's solo Arctic survival journey

    05:34

  • How a power structure that favors women in the workplace is a win-win for everyone.

    06:49

  • 10 tips every woman graduate needs for financial success

    01:57

  • This marketing executive stepped into her power by eliminating one word

    06:09

  • 'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

    04:01

  • Music icon Tina Turner left behind a legacy of women's empowerment

    12:10

  • Peer support saved this woman after a bad relationship, so she launched a startup

    06:10

  • Designer and activist Aurora James on her evolution and memoir

    07:54

  • The mindset shift that will affirm your belonging in any workplace

    05:27

  • How this Latina pivoted from ad sales to launching a $50 million shoe brand

    06:21

  • Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

    05:58

  • Why women should embrace unexpected career opportunities

    07:54

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

Know Your Value

Why Mandana Dayani says being an outsider helped her tackle career pivots

06:20

The creator and co-founder of the nonpartisan civic engagement group, ‘I am a voter,’ explains how her refugee background prepared her for unconventional career changes, from starting out as a corporate attorney, to becoming a talent agent, to running a media company and now fomenting a movement aimed at voter turnout among younger adults.Aug. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Why Mandana Dayani says being an outsider helped her tackle career pivots

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

    05:00

  • Embracing Change at Any Age: Lessons from the Forbes 2023 50 Over 50 US List

    10:26

  • Why women’s soccer has more momentum than any other sport

    06:48

  • Why embracing failure is more important than the need to be right

    07:06

  • How this CEO led Build-A-Bear to its most profitable year in history

    06:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All