    Why Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling decided to start a business

Know Your Value

Why Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling decided to start a business

04:37

The “Beverly Hills: 90210” actresses say they have done everything together over their three decades as best friends. Now they’re launching their own lifestyle brand for the home, “The BFF Collection” on QVC, inspired by their bond.Jan. 25, 2023

    Why Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling decided to start a business

