Know Your Value

Why former astronaut Mae Jemison has never considered retiring – and never will

06:01

The first woman of color to travel in space spoke to “Morning Joe” reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo about being honored on Know Your Value and Forbes’ “50 Over 50” U.S. list.Nov. 9, 2023

