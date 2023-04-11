These women left their careers to close the diversity gap in eyewear

“Morning Joe” reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo sat down with Tracy Green and Nancey Harris, who founded Vontelle Eyewear to satisfy the demand for better-fitting, fashion-forward eyewear designed for diverse faces. Mika Brzezinski surprised the business-owners with a trip to the Know Your Value and Forbes’ 30/50 Summit.April 11, 2023