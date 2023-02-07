IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tennis icon and gender activist Billie Jean King joins 30/50 Summit

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age

    07:47

  • Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • Male-dominated start ups attract less women: study

    04:29

  • Cross-generational 30/50 Summit headed to Abu Dhabi

    02:58

  • Why Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling decided to start a business

    04:37

  • Forbes releases '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East, Africa

    07:04

  • How do you elevate women in law? Lift as you climb, says ABA president

    02:44

  • Actress, activist Yara Shahidi set to attend Forbes 30/50 Summit

    06:33

  • This all-female skydiving team broke a world record to empower girls everywhere

    03:09

  • How executive recruiter Judith von Seldeneck is ‘broadening the ranks’ for women

    02:56

  • Want to run for office? Outgoing Rep. Stephanie Murphy has a message for women.

    06:41

  • How women challenged oppression, fought for freedom in 2022

    08:46

  • Dolores Huerta: 'Equal pay means finally passing the ERA'

    02:10

  • Valerie Biden Owens: Sponsorship is more than a pat on the back

    03:31

  • Carrot Fertility CEO: Want to retain the best female talent? Offer fertility benefits.

    04:56

  • Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

    03:52

  • Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/50

    07:14

  • Why this beauty exec left Sephora to start a lipstick brand at 67

    05:46

  • ‘She Said’ director spotlights the women who took Harvey Weinstein down

    06:43

Know Your Value

Tennis icon and gender activist Billie Jean King joins 30/50 Summit

06:29

The tennis legend and trailblazer for women’s rights will take the stage at Forbes and Know Your Value’s second annual 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi in March. Huma Abedin, vice chair of the summit made the announcement Tuesday on “Morning Joe.”Feb. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tennis icon and gender activist Billie Jean King joins 30/50 Summit

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age

    07:47

  • Why 'quiet hiring' is one of the workplace trends for 2023

    06:07

  • Male-dominated start ups attract less women: study

    04:29

  • Cross-generational 30/50 Summit headed to Abu Dhabi

    02:58

  • Why Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling decided to start a business

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All