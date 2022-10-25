IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sigourney Weaver’s timely abortion film centers on respect, dignity for women

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    America Ferrera: Cultural duality is the American experience

    05:32

  • First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children’s book

    05:45

  • 'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives

    03:56

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    06:09

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'

    08:14

  • Bobbi Brown: Why your 60s are better than your 50s

    06:39

  • Unveiling the new 50 Over 50 List

    06:08

  • Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary

    09:08

  • Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life

    08:53

  • See Hoda’s best advice to younger women: ‘Savor and linger’

    04:11

  • Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time

    07:17

  • Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary

    07:49

  • Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’

    05:17

  • The moment Iyanla Vanzant almost gave up – and what saved her life

    05:32

  • Iyanla Vanzant’s message to younger women: Go home, be still

    07:15

  • Andriana Arekhta: It’s not only our war. This is the war of protecting a democracy in the world

    05:54

  • See Mika’s best career advice to daughter, Carlie

    03:59

  • ‘A musical sledgehammer’: See this all-female trio break down barriers in country music

    05:16

Know Your Value

Sigourney Weaver’s timely abortion film centers on respect, dignity for women

08:25

The award-winning actress joins director Phyllis Nagy on “Morning Joe” to discuss how their 1960’s docudrama “Call Jane” aims to depoliticize and normalize the procedure as critical part of women’s reproductive healthcare in the post-Roe era.Oct. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sigourney Weaver’s timely abortion film centers on respect, dignity for women

    08:25
  • UP NEXT

    America Ferrera: Cultural duality is the American experience

    05:32

  • First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children’s book

    05:45

  • 'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives

    03:56

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    06:09

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All