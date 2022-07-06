See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings

As part of the Forbes and Know Your Value “50 over 50” partnership, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski and reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo look at the women defending democracy while investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and election worker Ruby Freeman.July 6, 2022