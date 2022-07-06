IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    How Hunter Biden’s ex, Kathleen Buhle, found healing after his addictions, infidelities

    05:28

  • Katy Tur gets personal about family and career in new memoir “Rough Draft”

    04:05

  • Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender

    05:49

  • ‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.

    05:31

  • European Commission president shares her secret to success: Stick to your dreams

    04:21

  • How Michelle Hord found light in the darkness after her daughter's murder

    05:13

  • This model wants to reinvent the industry to empower mothers

    02:42

  • Yasmin Vossoughian reveals sclerotherapy treatments for birthmark condition

    02:42

  • Women over 50 could decide the midterm election. Here’s what they want.

    01:39

  • 'Making history': Two women at the forefront of Pfizer's Covid vaccine efforts

    07:20

  • Why 2022 is the perfect year for women to 'ask for more'

    04:03

  • Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52

  • Women come from all over the country gather for 50 Over 50 event

    05:56

  • Latina Equal Pay Day 2021: What does it mean?

    01:19

  • Breaking the cycle of incarceration: Building bonds between imprisoned mothers and their children

    05:43

  • ‘One rung at a time’: Trailblazer Indra Nooyi on her path to running a Fortune 50 company

    10:58

  • Why this business owner says the pandemic was actually a blessing in disguise

    05:32

  • Why women (and their doctors) should watch for this breast cancer gene mutation

    05:12

  • The women over 50 creating new ways to move and make money

    04:24

Know Your Value

See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings

04:16

As part of the Forbes and Know Your Value “50 over 50” partnership, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski and reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo look at the women defending democracy while investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and election worker Ruby Freeman.July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    How Hunter Biden’s ex, Kathleen Buhle, found healing after his addictions, infidelities

    05:28

  • Katy Tur gets personal about family and career in new memoir “Rough Draft”

    04:05

  • Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender

    05:49

  • ‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.

    05:31

  • European Commission president shares her secret to success: Stick to your dreams

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All