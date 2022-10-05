- Now Playing
See Hoda’s best advice to younger women: ‘Savor and linger’04:11
- UP NEXT
Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time07:17
Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary07:49
Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’05:17
The moment Iyanla Vanzant almost gave up – and what saved her life05:32
Iyanla Vanzant’s message to younger women: Go home, be still07:15
Andriana Arekhta: It’s not only our war. This is the war of protecting a democracy in the world05:54
See Mika’s best career advice to daughter, Carlie03:59
‘A musical sledgehammer’: See this all-female trio break down barriers in country music05:16
From the military to the boardroom, here’s how to be an effective leader04:31
Stephanie Ruhle: Now is the time to know – and pay – what you owe02:41
Why remote work may hinder career advancement for young women03:44
Lauren Leader: Dobbs decision will rewrite American politics for years to come03:57
Kid crime reporter opens up about reclaiming her identity in new memoir04:33
See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings04:16
How Hunter Biden’s ex, Kathleen Buhle, found healing after his addictions, infidelities05:28
Katy Tur gets personal about family and career in new memoir “Rough Draft”04:05
Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender05:49
‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.05:31
- Now Playing
See Hoda’s best advice to younger women: ‘Savor and linger’04:11
- UP NEXT
Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time07:17
Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary07:49
Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’05:17
The moment Iyanla Vanzant almost gave up – and what saved her life05:32
Iyanla Vanzant’s message to younger women: Go home, be still07:15
Play All