IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Primate expert Dr. Jane Goodall has a message for young women: Take action

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    How Kathy Ireland pivoted from super model to business mogul

    07:03

  • Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    04:56

  • The mindset shift that helped this CEO diminish workplace drama

    06:19

  • Emergency childcare funding set to expire at end of the month

    05:39

  • See the 8 strengths that will help every woman unlock her ‘confidence language’

    06:03

  • The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

    05:00

  • Mandana Dayani: 'I am a Voter' puts youth participation center stage for 2024 election

    07:30

  • Why Mandana Dayani says being an outsider helped her tackle career pivots

    06:20

  • Decline in DEI efforts: Burden shifts to women of color, says Daniela Pierre-Bravo

    05:00

  • Embracing Change at Any Age: Lessons from the Forbes 2023 50 Over 50 US List

    10:26

  • Why women’s soccer has more momentum than any other sport

    06:48

  • Why embracing failure is more important than the need to be right

    07:06

  • How this CEO led Build-A-Bear to its most profitable year in history

    06:27

  • Diversity on Fortune 500 corporate boards increased, but progress still lacking

    06:05

  • 'Never Alone' details writer's solo Arctic survival journey

    05:34

  • How a power structure that favors women in the workplace is a win-win for everyone.

    06:49

  • 10 tips every woman graduate needs for financial success

    01:57

  • This marketing executive stepped into her power by eliminating one word

    06:09

  • 'Follow your passions' advice limits women in STEM fields, study shows

    04:01

Know Your Value

Primate expert Dr. Jane Goodall has a message for young women: Take action

07:09

The scientist who helped pioneer the fields of primatology and conservation through her decades studying the behavior of chimpanzees in the wild joins Know Your Value to discuss her new IMAX film, “Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope.”Oct. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Primate expert Dr. Jane Goodall has a message for young women: Take action

    07:09
  • UP NEXT

    How Kathy Ireland pivoted from super model to business mogul

    07:03

  • Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    04:56

  • The mindset shift that helped this CEO diminish workplace drama

    06:19

  • Emergency childcare funding set to expire at end of the month

    05:39

  • See the 8 strengths that will help every woman unlock her ‘confidence language’

    06:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All