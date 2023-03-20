IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pfizer's chief medical officer: This is how to get more women in health leadership

“Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski talks with Pfizer’s Dr. Aida Habtezion, who led the charge as chief medical officer to facilitate the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine. In the latest episode of the podcast, “Mika Straight Up,” she shares her career journey and mission to achieve health equity.March 20, 2023

