    Patti LaBelle values this over 50 accomplishment more than any other

Know Your Value

Patti LaBelle values this over 50 accomplishment more than any other

The Godmother of Soul sits down with “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski at the Forbes "50 Over 50" luncheon to share how she’s shattered age and gender norms across her storied career.Oct. 26, 2023

