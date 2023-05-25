IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Music icon Tina Turner left behind a legacy of women's empowerment

Know Your Value

Music icon Tina Turner left behind a legacy of women's empowerment

12:10

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist and Sirius XM’s Mark Goodman reflect on Tina Turner’s remarkable comeback in the 1980s and the path she created for women in music and beyond.May 25, 2023

    Music icon Tina Turner left behind a legacy of women's empowerment

