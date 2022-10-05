Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary

The ‘momager’ and family CEO of the Kardashian empire, Kris Jenner, reacts to being honored in the next Forbes“50 Over 50” list. She chats with “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski about the joys of life after 50, negotiating effectively and what she wants young women to know about their long career runway.Oct. 5, 2022