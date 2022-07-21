Kid crime reporter opens up about reclaiming her identity in new memoir
04:33
Share this -
copied
In 2016, then 9-year-old Hilde Lysiak found herself the national spotlight when she was the first reporter to break the story of a homicide in her small PA town. Since then, she became a media sensation and award-winning journalist. Now, she’s out with a memoir detailing the ups and downs of those years, “Hilde on the Record.”July 21, 2022
Now Playing
Kid crime reporter opens up about reclaiming her identity in new memoir
04:33
UP NEXT
See the women over 50 who are playing a key role in the Jan. 6 hearings
04:16
How Hunter Biden’s ex, Kathleen Buhle, found healing after his addictions, infidelities
05:28
Katy Tur gets personal about family and career in new memoir “Rough Draft”
04:05
Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender
05:49
‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.