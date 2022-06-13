IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender

Know Your Value

Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender

The host of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” tells Know Your Value’s Daniela Pierre-Bravo about her troubled childhood in California and how she dealt with her father’s transition to becoming a woman in her new memoir, “Rough Draft.”June 13, 2022

    Katy Tur reveals the moment she learned her father came out as transgender

