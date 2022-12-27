IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Know Your Value

How women challenged oppression, fought for freedom in 2022

08:46

In a year of ups and downs for women, Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski looks at the moments that defined gender equity, from abortion access after the fall of Roe, to the war in Ukraine, to Iran’s women-led revolution.Dec. 27, 2022

Play All