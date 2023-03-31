How this entrepreneur fights loneliness by bridging generations

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dana Griffin launched the virtual platform, Eldera.ai, at the height of the pandemic to combat the isolation and loneliness affecting the youngest and oldest generations. She tells “Morning Joe” reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo how the platform has helped participants build confidence, resilience and form lasting bonds.March 31, 2023

