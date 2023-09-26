IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Know Your Value

How Kathy Ireland pivoted from super model to business mogul

07:03

The former “Sports Illustrated” super model and CEO of Kathy Ireland Worldwide joins Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, Forbes Women editor Maggie McGrath and 30/50 Summit vice chair Huma Abedin on her recent honor as part of Forbes’ 3rd annual “50 Over 50” U.S. list.Sept. 26, 2023

