    How do you elevate women in law? Lift as you climb, says ABA president

Know Your Value

How do you elevate women in law? Lift as you climb, says ABA president

Deborah Enix-Ross, the second Black woman to lead the American Bar Association, was honored in the latest Forbes and Know Your Value "50 Over 50" Impact list. She tells "Morning Joe" reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo what success means to her and how to pay it forward.Jan. 13, 2023

    How do you elevate women in law? Lift as you climb, says ABA president

