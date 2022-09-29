IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary

    09:08

  • Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life

    08:53

  • See Hoda’s best advice to younger women: ‘Savor and linger’

    04:11

  • Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time

    07:17

  • Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary

    07:49
    Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’

    05:17
Know Your Value

Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’

05:17

“TODAY” co-host Hoda Kotb was named as an honoree in the second Forbes “50 Over 50” list, spotlighting women who achieved their greatest success after 50. She tells “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski why this decade has been the most fulfilling of her life.Sept. 29, 2022

    Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’

    05:17

