IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Why women should embrace unexpected career opportunities

    07:54

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • How to ditch workplace denial and imposter syndrome in your career

    06:20

  • These women left their careers to close the diversity gap in eyewear

    05:37

  • How this entrepreneur fights loneliness by bridging generations

    06:29

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • How Pfizer's Sally Susman helped build trust for a new COVID-19 vaccine

    09:52

  • 2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open

    07:54

  • See Mika revisit the first TV promo she ever made

    00:39

  • Pfizer’s chief medical officer: This is how to get more women in health leadership

    11:04

  • Highlights from the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

    09:03

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

    04:50

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    07:27

  • Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

    03:31

  • 'This is a global conversation': Symone Sanders-Townsend previews her 30/50 panels

    03:58

Know Your Value

Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

05:58

A new poll from Gallup and The Lumina Foundation found that 72 percent of enrolled college students say reproductive health laws in their state somewhat affect their decision to stay enrolled. ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath joined “Morning Joe” Tuesday to explain.May 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Here’s how state abortion bans could influence college decisions

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    Why women should embrace unexpected career opportunities

    07:54

  • Study finds single women earning only 92 percent of male counterparts' pay

    07:28

  • First woman CEO of IBM shares her story in 'Good Power'

    05:42

  • How to ditch workplace denial and imposter syndrome in your career

    06:20

  • These women left their careers to close the diversity gap in eyewear

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All