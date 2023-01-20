IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Know Your Value

Girls Scouts’ first Asian American CEO to the next generation: Dream big

02:44

CEO Sofia Chang – a 2022 Forbes “50 Over 50” honoree – tells “Morning Joe” reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo how effective mentorship can empower girls of color toward toward greater opportunities.Jan. 20, 2023

Play All