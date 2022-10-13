IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children's book

Know Your Value

First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children's book

Dr. Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to go into space, speaks with “Morning Joe” reporter Daniela Pierre-Bravo about her bilingual STEAM-focused children’s book and what she wants the next generation of Latinas to know about opportunities in science.Oct. 13, 2022

    First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children's book

