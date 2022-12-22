IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Know Your Value

Dolores Huerta: 'Equal pay means finally passing the ERA'

02:10

The civil rights icon tells Know Your Value how women, and especially Latinas, can fight for equal pay by urging Congress to codify the Equal Rights Amendment into the Constitution, where has been ratified in 38 states.Dec. 22, 2022

Play All