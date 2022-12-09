Carrot Fertility CEO: Want to retain the best female talent? Offer fertility benefits.

- UP NEXT
Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 5003:52
Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/5007:14
Why this beauty exec left Sephora to start a lipstick brand at 6705:46
‘She Said’ director spotlights the women who took Harvey Weinstein down06:43
Paulina Porizkova: I have to focus on gratitude09:43
Mariana Atencio shares why she investigated the unsolved deaths of two women in the Panama07:22
Sigourney Weaver’s timely abortion film centers on respect, dignity for women08:25
America Ferrera: Cultural duality is the American experience05:32
First Latina astronaut pens bilingual children’s book05:45
'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives03:56
Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most06:09
Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'08:14
Bobbi Brown: Why your 60s are better than your 50s06:39
Unveiling the new 50 Over 50 List06:08
Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary09:08
Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life08:53
See Hoda’s best advice to younger women: ‘Savor and linger’04:11
Iyanla Vanzant on the power of taking one step at a time07:17
Kris Jenner’s advice to women: The boundaries other people set for us are imaginary07:49
Hoda Kotb reflects on her 50th decade: ‘I have never in my life been this happy’05:17
- UP NEXT
Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 5003:52
Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/5007:14
Why this beauty exec left Sephora to start a lipstick brand at 6705:46
‘She Said’ director spotlights the women who took Harvey Weinstein down06:43
Paulina Porizkova: I have to focus on gratitude09:43
Mariana Atencio shares why she investigated the unsolved deaths of two women in the Panama07:22
Play All