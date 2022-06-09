IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    European Commission president shares her secret to success: Stick to your dreams

    04:21

  • How Michelle Hord found light in the darkness after her daughter's murder

    05:13

  • This model wants to reinvent the industry to empower mothers

    02:42

  • Yasmin Vossoughian reveals sclerotherapy treatments for birthmark condition

    02:42

  • Women over 50 could decide the midterm election. Here’s what they want.

    01:39

  • 'Making history': Two women at the forefront of Pfizer's Covid vaccine efforts

    07:20

  • Why 2022 is the perfect year for women to 'ask for more'

    04:03

  • Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52

  • Women come from all over the country gather for 50 Over 50 event

    05:56

  • Latina Equal Pay Day 2021: What does it mean?

    01:19

  • Breaking the cycle of incarceration: Building bonds between imprisoned mothers and their children

    05:43

  • ‘One rung at a time’: Trailblazer Indra Nooyi on her path to running a Fortune 50 company

    10:58

  • Why this business owner says the pandemic was actually a blessing in disguise

    05:32

  • Why women (and their doctors) should watch for this breast cancer gene mutation

    05:12

  • The women over 50 creating new ways to move and make money

    04:24

  • Instagram makes 1 in 3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies: WSJ investigation

    06:56

  • ‘Be a co-conspirator’: How white women can move beyond allyship to actually support Black women

    06:52

  • In historic first TV interview, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul takes on sexual harassment

    17:44

  • Beauty, disrupted: How this entrepreneur launched a makeup brand devoted to diversity

    05:12

Know Your Value

‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.

05:31

First-time Broadway writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss tell Know Your Value contributor Joelle Garguilo why they reframed the narratives of Henry VIII’s wives and how surprised they were at the meteoric rise of the show.June 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Six’ writers never imagined their musical would make Broadway. Now it’s a Tony-nominated hit.

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    European Commission president shares her secret to success: Stick to your dreams

    04:21

  • How Michelle Hord found light in the darkness after her daughter's murder

    05:13

  • This model wants to reinvent the industry to empower mothers

    02:42

  • Yasmin Vossoughian reveals sclerotherapy treatments for birthmark condition

    02:42

  • Women over 50 could decide the midterm election. Here’s what they want.

    01:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All