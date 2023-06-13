This woman spent 73 days alone in the Arctic with barely any food. Here's how she survived.

When Woniya Dawn Thibeault was a young girl growing up in the Sierra Nevada foothills of California, she wasn’t very confident. She wasn’t particularly good at sports and she was always picked last on the playground.

“I wasn't your athletic, confident kid who people would picture spending a lot of time in the wilderness by herself,” she recounted.

Thibeault’s younger self never would have believed what she would go on to accomplish in her 40s.

Not only did Thibeault win The History Channel’s “Alone” solo survival challenge in 2022 after spending 50 days alone off the coast of Labrador, Canada, but she also set a record for the most time – 123 days across two seasons – spent in the wilderness alone.

Before winning in 2022, she competed in “Alone” Season 6 in 2019 in the Arctic, where she was a runner up. She survived 73 days by herself -- building shelter out of tree branches, hunting for food with an axe, bow and arrow, bearing harsh winter storms and fending off polar bears. She survived largely off of mussels she collected. In the process, she lost a third of her body weight as she fought the bone-chilling cold.

“It was important for me to take things day by day,” Thibeault said. “I practiced a lot of positive self-talk, especially on the days that were extremely hard. I needed to push through…”

And now, Thibeault, 47, is out with new book, “NEVER ALONE: A Solo Arctic Survival Journey.” In it, she shares her survival tips and the challenges she faced on “Alone.”

The premise of “Alone” is simple. Contestants are dropped off in the wilderness to survive for as long as possible with just 10 survival items of their choice. The last contestant standing wins and takes home a large cash prize of up to $1 million dollars.

Thibeault, who currently lives in Grass Valley, Calif., and teaches classes on how to weave buckskin to make blankets and clothes, described her experience on “Alone” as “incredibly transformative.”

“Knowing I was capable of living for months by myself in the Arctic was the most empowering thing I’ve ever experienced,” Thibeault said.

Thibeault chatted with Know Your Value about being on "Alone," how she found resilience, what it’s like to make history and more. Below is the conversation, which has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Know Your Value: How did you approach this challenge, knowing that you would be alone to fend for yourself for an extended period? No women had ever won the show before. Did you think about gender a lot?

Thibeault: As I share in the book, a lot of my life experience prior to “Alone” was completely denying my femininity to prove that I was good enough and could compete with men, on men’s terms, which was impossible.

I was always trying to be tough enough and strong enough, and it was exhausting. I’m not a big burly woman, I am 5’4” and small-framed. And I was very intentional going into “Alone” with the idea of approaching wilderness exactly who I was.

Woniya Dawn Thibeault first competed in "Alone" Season 6 in 2019 in the Arctic, where she was a runner up. Cole Barash/The HISTORY Channel

I made a real point of showing up as a woman, not as someone denying my femininity. Femininity isn’t a handicap, it's a strength. We have this whole idea in our culture that survival requires going out there and duking it out with nature, which is ridiculous. I'm not going to wrestle the Arctic into submission. I arrived and greeted the lake, letting it know who I was and my intentions. The land would respond better to that than it would to someone who is clearly out to dominate it and take from it without asking.

Know Your Value: What are some of your top survival tips, as well as how to connect ourselves with nature?

Thibeault: Whether you live in a grass setting in the country, or in New York City, there are ways for you to be connected to the natural world around you every day. We must breathe in. When we breathe in, we're breathing in oxygen that was exhaled by green plants all around us. We then must exhale and are feeding those same green plants with our carbon dioxide. Reminding ourselves that we have to be connected to nature to live gets us more grounded. A lot of my work and teaching is about recalling ourselves to our senses and remembering that we're animals in nature, too. It's physically impossible for us to be disconnected with the natural world around us.

I also always try to focus on plants and birds, because no matter where you are, even in the busiest city in the world, there are probably dandelions coming up through the cracks on the sidewalk and there are probably birds around us. When I am in a whole new place and I don't know any of the birds and animals, I notice some that look like ones I know from back home. If you've learned a little bit about the natural world, anywhere you go, you can find some familiarity. Learning some basics about plants and birds is a really good way to increase your awareness and make you pay more attention, recognize and connect with the natural world around you.

Lastly, I think why I didn't feel alone and was able to survive was largely because I brought a child-like sense of wonder and curiosity to the Arctic. I had questions and curiosities about the new land I entered. When I was in that observation, questioning and curious mindset, I was not focusing on my fears or worries. It was a way to engage with the world around me in a way that calmed my nervous systems and took me out of the modern human mindset into the more ancestral mindset.

Know Your Value: Your journey was fully televised and out there for the world to see, what do you share in the book that the audience couldn’t see on the screen?

Thibeault: The book to me is like a metaphor to how we treat nature in society today. It shows how things could be so different and so much better with a change of attitude and recognizing that we're not in control, nature is. We have a responsibility to cherish, protect and give back. The damaging things we do to our world by taking from nature is not in our own best interests, much less the fact that it's against the interests of every other living thing on the planet. That's one of the primary messages of the book. I hope the book will inspire people to be more connected to the wild and with the land around them, whatever that may look like.

I also wrote the book in a way that really shares my vulnerabilities and challenges. I talked about an abusive relationship, my miscarriage and abortion, and I wanted people to identify with me. I didn't want to be put on a pedestal, I wanted to be seen as me, as the common person I am. With all the challenges, with the lack of belief in myself, with the struggles I've had, I wanted everyone to be able to see themselves in my position and know that because I was capable, they are probably more capable of what they assume they can do right now. I hope this book encourages people to believe that they're more capable and more powerful than they would ever have dreamed.