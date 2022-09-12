A quarter of GOP women feel their party doesn't care about them: poll

Motivation among women to head to the polls following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade remains high, and it could have a big impact in the November midterm elections.

According to new polling from the non-profit organization, All In Together, 70.2 percent of Democratic women are more interested in the 2022 elections following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It’s also a motivating issue for just over half of Independent women and a plurality of Independent men as well.

“There’s no question it’s driving a substantial increase, not just in registration to vote, but in motivation for turnout in November,” said Lauren Leader, CEO of All In Together, on “Morning Joe” Monday.

The survey also found that a quarter of GOP women feel their party doesn’t care about them and that a partisan enthusiasm gap is closing. When All In Together polled Americans’ likelihood to vote back in March, the organization found a 10-point gap in vote certainty between Republicans and Democrats overall, and a seven-point gap between Republican and Democratic women.

In the latest polling, that gap shrunk to three points among Republicans and Democrats overall (64 percent vs. 61 percent certain to vote) and has disappeared among Democratic and Republican women.

Reproductive rights “is a hugely galvanizing issue for them,” Leader said. “They’re going to turn out.”

“Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski agreed with that takeaway. “For a lot of these women, these were their rights for their entire lifetime, and they’ve been taken away,” she said on the show. “It’s an affront that …will engage them in politics in ways they haven’t before.”

The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters for All In Together by Emerson College Polling from August 23-24, 2022. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three points.