How this popular cosmetics company is celebrating teachers 

When Tarte Cosmetics CEO Maureen Kelly learned new teachers spend approximately $1,000 of their own money on school supplies each year, she was shocked. After all, the average starting teacher salary is $41,000, so that’s 2.5 percent of their annual income.

Kelly’s sister and mom were teachers, so she saw firsthand how hard they worked — always bringing home papers to grade, planning the next day’s lessons and putting in extra hours to spend with their students.

“It’s such a selfless job, working around the clock because they would say it’s what their students deserved,” said Kelly.

It’s part of the reason why Kelly has decided to use her company to spotlight the work of real teachers. Tarte Cosmetics has cleared more than 2,000 teachers’ wish lists, in addition to providing them with essentials like toothpaste, tampons and deodorant — items that many educators buy their students with their personal money.

And most recently, Kelly kicked off a contest on TikTok for 10 deserving teachers to be the stars of a campaign for the company’s maracuja juicy lip shimmer glass.

“Teachers are the ultimate influencers to me, and they deserve to be spoiled,” said Kelly. “So many of the teachers during the photoshoot told me they feel forgotten and undervalued and this photoshoot was the best part of their year.”

Stephanie Yewdell is a middle school teacher in Harlem. Courtesy Tarte

Stephanie Yewdell, a middle school teacher in Harlem, was one teacher featured in the campaign. Yewdell was feeling unfulfilled in her career at a well-known fashion company and took a big risk later in life to start over as a teacher, even though she was in debt, because she wanted to help underprivileged children.

“About 12 years ago, I was having a quarter life crisis,” said Yewdell. “I was working at a well-known, major fashion company launching websites, but my career was not going anywhere, and I truly was unfulfilled. On a whim, over dinner with my mother she suggested, ‘What about teaching?’”

Yewdell, who had no background in education, went back to school, and has since been teaching in Harlem for the past 10 years.

Gianna Torres is a 5th grade multiple disabilities teacher in New York City. Courtesy Tarte

Gianna Torres, a 5th grade multiple disabilities teacher, was also chosen for the campaign.

“I got involved in the campaign when I was scrolling on TikTok one night and saw a video of Maureen Kelly talking about it and promoting it to all teachers in the area. I applied on a whim and was so in shock to be chosen to be a part of something so great,” said Torres.

“…I hope that people take away how special glimmer moments are and how we can reflect on them to remember how beautiful life can be. As a teacher, our glimmer moments are often a part of the impact that we have had on our students. They are what keeps us going.”

Kelly stressed that we need to support our teachers year-round, and not just back-to-school season.

“…Teachers are truly superheroes and deserving of our utmost gratitude. I don’t think people realize this, and it’s up to us to raise awareness.”