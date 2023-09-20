Nominations for Forbes and Know Your Value's global '50 Over 50' lists are open now!

In 2021, Forbes and Know Your Value launched the first-ever "50 Over 50" list, dedicated to highlighting women over the age of 50 who are shattering age and gender norms across all sectors of the American economy and culture.

Produced in partnership with "Morning Joe" cohost Mika Brzezinski, the "50 Over 50" is a collection of women who reject the conventional wisdom that their best years are behind them. They’re leading a movement: We received more than 10,000 submissions for the initial list of 50 people.

What started as one list soon expanded into two, three and four, thanks to focused looks at women wielding their influence in politics and social entrepreneurship, STEM and the arts, finance and beyond. In early 2022, we went global, launching the "50 Over 50: Asia" and "50 Over 50: EMEA" (for women in Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

We repeated the process in 2023 and now, we’re looking to do for a third year in a row.

Though the year is different, what we’re looking for remains the same: Women who are actively stepping into their power in their sixth decade or beyond. We’re looking for stories about accelerating or recreating careers to reach the highest echelons of a business or field after turning 50—with an eye on women who have overcome significant odds.

Do you know someone who belongs on our next "50 Over 50" EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia list? Submit your nomination here.

Full nominations guidelines are below:

- Open to women whose residence or work is primarily based in Asia or Europe, the Middle East or Africa, born on or before December 31, 1972.

-Candidates should reflect the full range of career and passion-project paths, including entrepreneurs and business owners; nonprofit and philanthropy leaders; public servants, policymakers and social advocates; C-suite executives; VCs, angels and financiers; STEM visionaries; and arts and culture creators and producers.

-Fill out the form here, making sure all the information is accurate and, most important, highlights why you or your nominees should be on this list. Remember to include how you shifted or accelerated your career at midlife. We also welcome nominations from family, friends and colleagues.

-Nominations will be vetted by our editors and judges. Semifinalists will be contacted for any additional material and to confirm information

-The deadline to submit all nomination is 11:59 p.m. EST on December 10, 2023.